Mrs. Donna Faye Davis Blanton, age 84 of Big Texas Valley passed away Wednesday December 30, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Blanton was born November 27, 1936 in Floyd County a daughter of the late Howard Forrest Davis, and Opal Elizabeth Carnes Davis. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and a homemaker. Mrs. Blanton love going on mission trips, where she went on one to the Holy Land, she also loved bird watching, horses and Collie Dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Blanton, son Daryl Blanton, granddaughter, Jessica Paige Blanton. Survivors include son and daughter in law, Trent and Kathy Blanton, brothers, Ray Davis, Johnny (Jo Ann) Davis, grandchildren, Tera Hyde, Daryl Forrest Blanton, Crystal Marie Morrison, Kimberly Dawn Dockery, great grandchildren, Devin Hollingsworth, Paige Hyde, Amy Dockery, Brennan Morrison, Reannan Woodring, Trentan Carter, Rilynn June Blanton, several nieces nephews also survive. Due to Covid-19 a private service was on Saturday January 2, at Antioch Baptist Church, with Greg Free and Rev. Brian Butler, officiating. Interment was in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.