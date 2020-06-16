Miss Gloria Jean Blankenship, 67, of Cave Spring, died Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, following a brief illness. Miss Blankenship was born in Rome May 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Bruce D. Blankenship and the late Lena Robinson Blankenship. An avid Atlanta Braves fan, she was a 1971 graduate of Cave Spring High School, and was co-owner with her life long friend Vickie Jacobs of Vickie's Beauty Shop. A devoted sister, aunt and friend, Miss Blankenship was a life long member of the Live Oak Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years, and had also served as Bible School Director and choir director. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Blankenship and Randy Blankenship, and by two nephews Brandon Blankenship and Kenneth Blankenship. Miss Blankenship is survived by one brother, Robert Blankenship and his wife Brenda of Rome, and by two sisters, Mrs. Nancy Fricks and her husband Mike of Cave Spring, and Ms. Brenda Mount of Lindale. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Miss Blankenship will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. at the Live Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Jennings and Terry Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Adam Fricks, Lamar Fricks, Vann Blankenship, Bruce Blankenship, Jimmy Tate and Larry Hestely. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Although flowers will be accepted, those wishing may send memorials to the Live Oak Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 590, Cave Spring, Georgia. For both the funeral service, and the time that the family will be at the funeral home, CDC Social Distancing rules will apply. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.
