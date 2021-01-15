Mr. Roy David Blalock, age 88, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Blalock was born in Paulding County, Georgia on January 21, 1932, son of the late Howard Blalock and the late Omer Holden Blalock. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Grace Pollard Blalock, by his second wife, Betty Sue Baker Blalock, and by a brother, Hugh Blalock. Prior to retirement, Mr. Blalock worked for Lindale Manufacturing. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. Mr. Blalock loved country music and in the 1950's he would get off work and travel to Nashville to visit the Ryman to hear the old country artist perform and then go next door to Tootsie's and hang out with them afterward. He was an avid NASCAR fan and drove in dirt track races in the day. Mr. Blalock was a beekeeper, a hobby he has passed down to his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling in his motorhome and going fishing. People loved listening to the tall tales and stories he would tell about the past. He was a person of unconditional love that was felt by everyone that knew him. Survivors include his children, Tammy Hill (Steve), David Blalock (April), and Beth Parker (Jody); a stepson, Greg Rogers; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Tommy Blalock (Brenda) and Jerry Blalock (Noreen); 4 sisters, Hazel Sullins, Helen Lloyd (Jimmy), Bessie Sawyer, and Janelle Keener; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ricky Pollard officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until 11:45am. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11:30am and include: Active: Matthew Blalock, Noah Brewington, Sam Parker, Mark Loveless, Ray Benefield, Eric Watson, and Blake Hicks. Honorary: Jaxon Loveless and Zaden Benefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 138 Mountain Brook Drive, Canton, GA 30115. The service will be streamed live on the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Facebook page. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1