Mr. John Pendley Blalock, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Blalock was born in Rome, Georgia on October 3, 1947, son of the late John Pershing Blalock and the late Bobbi Hudgins Blalock. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Reeps, and by a sister-in-law, Tammy Vaughn. He was a 1968 graduate of East Rome High School. Mr. Blalock learned the trade of electrician while working for Pledger Electrical and later went on to be a Master Electrician working for Bekaert Steel Corp. for 46 years until his retirement. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church where he was ordained as a Deacon in 1975. In his younger years Mr. Blalock enjoyed bowling, golf and played short stop and second base in men's softball for many years. His life-long dream was to become a pilot and that dream came true in 1993 when he earned his pilot's license. Flying was his passion and he enjoyed sharing that passion with the Boy Scouts that visited Richard B. Russell Airport from time to time. He owned his own plane and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and the International Cessna 120/140 Association. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jean Reeps Blalock, to whom he was married on August 16, 1970; a daughter, Leslie Dawn Glover (David), Rome; five grandchildren, Nicholas McCullough, and Caleb, Kayleigh, Joshua & Jasper Glover; a brother, Jerry E. Blalock (Linda), Rome; his mother-in-law, Virginia Reeps, Rome; a brother-in-law, David Reeps (Sherry), Rome; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Nicholas McCullough, Caleb Glover, Taylor Vaughn, Hayden Vaughn, Jason Blalock, Doug Allen, Tommy Snow, and J. W. Payton. Donations in memory of Johnny may be made to Enon Baptist Church, P. O. Box 565, Shannon, GA 30172, or flowers will be appreciated. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
1:00PM-1:45PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Mar 3
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Mar 3
Private interment
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
12:00AM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
