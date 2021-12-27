Mrs. Anna Lee Mills Blalock, age 91, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Saturday, December 25th, 2021 in Phenix City, Alabama. Mrs. Blalock was born on November 30th, 1930 in Everett Springs, Georgia and lived many years in Rome, Georgia and Cedar Bluff, Alabama. In Cedar Bluff she was a member of Cedar Bluff United Methodist Church and was very active in her community. Since 2006 she had lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Valley, Alabama. She was an active member of Langdale United Methodist Church in Valley until her health began to fail. For many years she was a faithful member of the Fellodian Sunday School Class, the Pearl Mission Group and the Retired Group. Since July 2021 she had resided at Parkwood Health Facility in Phenix City, Alabama where she was cared for and loved by their amazing staff. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. "Bill" Blalock; parents, Bishop A. and Mary Lizzie Mills; brother, Finnis "Sam" Mills. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Wyatt (Hamp) of Valley; grandchildren, Chris Cochran of Valley, Celeste Wyatt of Coloma, Michigan, and Heather Rasco (Kyle) of Phenix City; great grandchildren, Karly and Ella of Phenix City; sisters, Joy Womack of Cedar Bluff, Janice Miller of Cave Springs, Georgia, and Sue Houze of Rome; sister-in-law, Jan Mills of Maineville, Ohio; also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Langdale United Methodist Church in Valley on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 11:00 AM (EST). Dr. Tim Alexander will officiate. Mrs. Blalock's family will receive friends from 10:00 AM (EST) until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Blalock's family requests that memorial contributions be made to Langdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 185, Valley, Alabama 36854 in her memory. Please visit Mrs. Blalock's Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Blalock, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
