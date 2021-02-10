Mrs. Vena Lou Blaker, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Blaker was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on August 7, 1935, daughter of the late John Franklin Stephens and the late Alma Charlsie Jones Stephens. She was a member of McFall Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Blaker worked for several years in housekeeping at Battey State Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Wilburn Blaker; a daughter, Teresa Faloon (Hugh), Rome; a son, Gerald David Pope, Rome; two grandsons, David A. Blalock and Chris Faloon (Haley); five great grandchildren, Seirra Barnett, Skye Blalock, Taylor Blalock, Hunter Faloon, and Lindsey Faloon; a special cousin, Charlotte; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 11am at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kent Thomas officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
