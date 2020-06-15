Mrs. Diane Poole Blair, age 72, of Chelsea, AL, formerly of Rome, passed away Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, in Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Blair was born in Rome, GA on July 2, 1947, daughter of the late Walter Allen Poole and the late Maybelle Greenwood Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawson Cecil Blair, on May 30, 2013. Mrs. Blair was a 1965 graduate of Pepperell High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Berry College and her master's degree from Georgia State University. Prior to her retirement, she was Vice-President for Institutional Effectiveness at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, where she was employed for many years. Upon her retirement, she was a Consultant for Technical Colleges across the United States. Mrs. Blair was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church but while living in Alabama, attended Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea, AL. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Rome. Survivors include her sons, Rusty Blair (Vicki), Rome, and Ryan Blair (Tracie), Chelsea, AL; 4 grandchildren, Becca Blair, Rome, Collier and Bailey Blair, both of Chelsea, AL, and Abby Yarbrough, Jacksonville, AL; her great grandchild, Ansley Heard, Jacksonville, AL; a sister, Elaine Orrand (Robert), Olive Branch, MS; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Brother Warren Jones officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. David Harper officiating. Mrs. Blair will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11:30am and include: Brian Spears, Rock Pace, Scott Grodeman, Bill Collier, Collier Blair, and Kelly Harmon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the G. N. T. C. Foundation, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, Rome, GA 30161 or at gntc.edu. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.