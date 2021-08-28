Diane A. Bivins, 7/20/1944 - 8/28/2021, passed away peacefully at Floyd Medical Center in the company of her family. She was predeceased by her parents, O. C. and Frances Simmons of Rockmart and her beloved cat, Reddy. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack B. Bivins, her sisters, Barbara Douglas (Lloyd) of Brunswick, GA, Mary Redfearn of Daphne, AL, sister-in-law, Jean Sheffield (Sidney), aunt, Betty Simmons of Armuchee, nieces, Sue Douglas of Nahunta, GA, and Regina Boone of Fairhope, AL, nephews, Ronnie Douglas of Jekyll Island, and Steve Douglas of Sevierville, TN. Diane was an accomplished Reflexologist, Model, Aromatherapist, and retired from Federal Service with the ATF. Cremation is being handled by Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes.
