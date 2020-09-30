Mr. Michael Wayne Binkley, age 53, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at a local hospital. Michael was born in Rome, Georgia on July 7, 1967, son of Gordon Wayne Binkley and Reatha Ann Bearden Dowdy. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dailey & Mae Bearden, stepfather, Jackie Dowdy, uncle, Johnny Bearden, and cousin, Reatha Michelle Ridings. Michael attended Grace Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked with the Local Millwright Union at Georgia Pacific in Rome. Michael was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Survivors include three children, Caleb Binkley (Brittany Floyd), Rome, Hannah Binkley, Rome, and Johnathon Dollar, Rockmart; two granddaughters, Dalley Binkley and Adalynn Floyd; his mother, Reatha Dowdy, Rome; his father, Wayne Binkley (Ginger), Everett Springs; three brothers, Chris Binkley, Rome, Derick Pruitt (Bree), Rome, and Corey Binkley (Amanda), Ft. Payne, AL; grandmother, Thelma Binkley, Rome; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Shane Dover officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
