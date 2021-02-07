Marcus Donald "Don" Bennett, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully at his home February 7, 2021. Don was born June 19, 1934, in Aragon GA, the son of the late Alma Morgan and Roy Bennett. He was a graduate of Rockmart High School, class of 1952. In 1954 Don was hired by General Electric Co. and was trained as a draftsman through their vocational training program. In 1957 Don married Alicia Hendrix Bennett and they had three children. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as deacon. Don's life was a testament to the power of God's love through kindness to others. In his retirement years he helped many by building handicap ramps for the elderly and doing home repairs for the less fortunate. Don spent most of his retirement in his workshop where he hung his mantra, "Our time to help one another is limited. While the time of death is uncertain, death is not, if the Lord tarries. None of our good intentions will be fulfilled after we die. Our opportunities to help one another will come to an end, Get'er done!" Don's family and friends will miss his loving spirit, generosity, and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Alicia; three children, Carol (Merrill) Norton, Melody (Carter) Harrison, and Jason Bennett; grandchildren, Kelley O'Keefe, Don Burkhalter and Bo Bennett; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, McKenzie and Braxton Burkhalter; one sister, Rebecca Bond (Bob) their children Cindy Fred (Bob) her family Rachel and Emily Fred. Funeral will be privately held at Salmon Funeral Home for immediate family with Rev. Dale Levan officiating. In lieu of flowers donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or cancer research. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marcus Donald "Don" Bennett.
