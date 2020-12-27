Jo Ann Gayler Bennett, age 59, of Rome passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in a local hospital. Jo Ann was born August 25, 1961, in Floyd County. She was of the Baptist Faith and a graduate of Coosa High School. Survivors include her children, Pamela (Adam) Cook, Kristin (Matt) Taylor, Kimberly (David) Striblin, parents, Bobby and Wilma Gayler, sisters, Kathy Haggard, Connie (Dale) Cox, aunt, Jewell Gayler, grandchildren, Chloe, Hayden, Collin, David, Emma, Jackson, several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday December 31, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until the service hour. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.