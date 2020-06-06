Mr. James Robert "Bob" Bennett, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence. Bob was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on October 13, 1926, son of the late Eula Beatrice Flippo Bennett and the late Otis Richard Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Byron Wofford, one grandson, three sisters and four brothers. Bob was a World War II veteran and served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 5 where he was the Bugler for the Honor Guard. Prior to his retirement, he was a receiving clerk with Kroger. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Joyce Smith Bennett; sons, Charlie Bennett, Gary Bennett, Phil Wofford and Greg Wofford; daughters, Betty Clark, Sue Willingham and Lynn Guyton; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mr. Bennett were private. Interment was in Summerville Cemetery with special friends Kevin McGonigal and Phil Wofford officiating. The American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard presented military honors and served as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
