Ms. Mary Ruth Bell, age 95, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at a Cartersville hospital. Ms. Bell was born in Cherokee County, AL on June 26, 1924, daughter of the late Baskol Woodall and the late Etta Kines Woodall. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ollie T. Bell, and by 2 sisters. Before her retirement, Ms. Bell was the manager of Village Theatre from 1970 until they closed. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale. Survivors include her son, Darwin Bell, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Jonathon Bell, Yuma, AZ, Jeremy Bell, Cartersville, Jasmine Bell, Niceville, FL, and Heather Bell, Destin, FL; a niece, Saundra Acuff, Winter Haven, FL, and a nephew, Dan Sharman, Jacksonville, FL. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Bell will be cremated and a private memorial service will follow at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.