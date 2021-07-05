We respectfully announce the passing of Mr. Mack Beeman age 81 of Cedartown, Georgia, on July 2, 2021. Homegoing service will be held on Sunday July 11, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. H. Bernard Young officiating. Final resting place and internment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at 167 Dunn Rd., Silver Creek, Georgia as well at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Ricky & Elaina Beeman, 10 Blueberry Ln. Rome, Georgia 30165 In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are required in the church. Professional service and care entrusted to Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. of Rome, Georgia.