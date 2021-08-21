Cola Sue Beebe was born in Savannah, Georgia, October 13, 1940, to Verna Mae Lanier Hagerstrand and Martin Allan Hagerstrand. She settled in Rome in the 1980's, never desiring to leave her beloved city after living in many other places including Naples, Italy. Cola passed away on August 20, 2021, holding her beloved son, JJ's, hand. Cola was an extraordinary woman. She was resilient and determined to raise her son, giving him everything she could as a single mother. She worked two jobs simultaneously, dispatching for an ambulance service and also in the alumni office of Darlington School for 13 years. Later, she went on to work in the Rome City Schools administrative offices for 16 years retiring in 2006. She was proud of earning master secretary and paralegal certifications. Cola was a talented woman, excelling in knitting, cross stitching and sewing. She graciously gifted her work to many family members and friends, even sewing flower-girl dresses for her great nieces. One of her great achievements was meticulously researching, cataloging and sharing the genealogy of the Lanier family. Cola never failed to read the early edition of the Rome News Tribune with her morning cup of coffee and checking in with FOX News throughout the day. Giving back to the community was her way. She volunteered with Hospitality House, Rebecca Blaylock Child Development Center, Harbor House, and Floyd County Republican Women serving as an officer. She was passionate about her political preference intensely debating city and national politics. Cola leaves behind her son, JJ Beebe, to whom she was a devoted mother. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Martin Allan Hagerstrand Jr. and Patricia Hagerstrand whom she loved dearly; nieces, Judy Hamby (Joseph) and Jennifer Spriggs (Tracy); great nieces and nephew, Mary Allison Hamby, Naomi Hamby, Nicholas Stone; great-great niece, Ada Violet Stone; her dear neighbor, Hildred, and her beloved cat, Sylvester. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, especially Darlene, and the staff at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care of Cola in her final months. Cola will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial donations may be sent to Darlington School, Hospitality House, or Saint Mary's Church. A private graveside memorial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
