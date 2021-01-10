Joe Brown Beard, Jr. passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at a local health care facility. Joe was born August 27, 1935 in Rome, Georgia to Joe Brown Beard, Sr and Minerva Crider Beard. He graduated from Rome High School and proudly served in The United States Army from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean Conflict. He was of the Baptist Faith. Joe married Barbara Milstead on December 8, 1957. He was a member of the Rome Fire Department for several years and retired from The Norfolk Southern Railroad. He enjoyed tinkering on automobiles, paint and body work, classic cars, gardening, wood working and especially loved fishing with Barbara. He proudly became "Pop" when his grandchildren were born. He devoted his life to his family and friends. Joe was proceeded in death by his wife and best friend, Barbara on January 7, 2021 and by his beloved son, Joe Brown "Jody" Beard, III, his parents, his brother John Beard, and his faithful companion, Goldie. He is survived by daughters Sandy (Bruce) Kelley and Jennifer (Jeff) Thompson, his grandchildren: Matt Kelley (Hollynne Tuck), Katie (Michael) Ray, Kristian (Austin) Roberts, Cade Thompson, Cason Thompson; his great grandchildren: Taytum Kelley, Piper Kelley, and Easton Ray. He is also survived by his sisters: Jackie Stewart, Janet Bray, and Joy Brewer. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Due to COVID, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.