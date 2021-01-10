Barbara Jeanette Milstead Beard passed away January 7, 2021 at a local health care facility. Barbara was born May 24, 1936 in Chattooga County, GA to Julius Jesse and Clara Faye Pettyjohn Milstead. She graduated from Armuchee High School. Barbara married her best friend, Joe Brown Beard, Jr on December 8, 1957. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked at Todd's Bakery. Barbara enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, embroidering and especially love fishing with Joe. When her grandchildren were born, she proudly became "Barbers" and "Bodgie" depending on who she was with at the time. She devoted her life to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Joe Brown "Jody" Beard, III, her parents, her siblings: Doyle Milstead, Annie Ruth Lasseter, Charles Milstead, Bennie Milstead, and Janie Kilgo. Her precious fur baby, Goldie, will be greeting her in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Joe, daughters Sandy (Bruce) Kelley and Jennifer (Jeff) Thompson. Her grandchildren Matt Kelley (Hollynne Tuck), Katie (Michael) Ray, Kristian (Austin) Roberts, Cade Thompson, and Cason Thompson. Her great grandchildren Taytum Kelley, Piper Kelley, and Easton Ray. Her brother Levi Junior Milstead and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 with visitation beginning at 10:00 followed by a short service at 11:00 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Due to COVID, strict social distancing guidelines will apply. Private interment will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. The family wishes to express thanks to Homestead Hospice, especially Tasha Baldwin, for their care and compassion. We appreciate the wonderful care received at The Gardens of Rome. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.