Mrs. Kathleen Bobo Beam, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Beam was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 16, 1930, daughter of the late Ella Carter Bobo. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Marcella Beam, Sr., by a son, Clifford Marcella Beam, Jr., and by two siblings, Billie Kitchen and A. W. Bobo. Mrs. Beam retired from Celanese Corporation and then retired from the Department of Family and Children's Services. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Beam loved her family, reading and her cat. Survivors include a daughter, Terri Beam Aaron (Jim); a granddaughter, Christa Aaron Meyer (Greg); a grandson, Matthew Aaron (Colleen); a great grandson, Warren Douglas Meyer; nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Billy Murdock will officiate. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Pruitt Healthcare and Pruitt Hospice as well as family friend, Hilda. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
