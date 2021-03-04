Mr. Harry Dallas Battle, age 66, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence. Dallas was born in Gordon County, GA on August 30, 1954, son of the late James Harry Battle and the late Edna Mae Blankenship Battle. Dallas worked for the Floyd County Police Department as an Investigator and with other law enforcement agencies for over 40 years. He was a member of Floyd Springs United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sherry Battle; his children, Dana Kelley (Jacob), Audrey Capo (Brett), Matthew Battle (Stephanie), Jeremy Battle (Dana), and Thomas Abrams (Cody); six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jody Brock officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of the service on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
