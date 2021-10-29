Mrs. Louise Denham Barnett, age 100, of Rome passed away Friday October 29, 2021 at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Barnett was born in Laurel, Mississippi on March 13, 1921, the daughter of the late Ennis P. Denham and Claudia King Denham. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1939. She has been a resident of the Riverside (Celanese) community since June 1939. Mrs. Barnett was an active member of the Riverside Baptist Church since 1939. She had been the church clerk for many years, and the Sunday School secretary for several years. Mrs. Barnett worked at Celanese Fibers Company for 25 years working in the Insurance Office for the last several years until the plant closed. She also has volunteered at Harbin Clinic Information Desk since 1995 and at Rome Action Ministries for several years. In addition to her parents, Mr.s Barnett was preceded in death by her husband: Cabot W. Barnett, of over 60 years, on August 1, 2002, and by two sisters and three brothers. Mrs. Barnett is survived by her daughter: Teresa (Fred) Rife and her son Winston (Sally Jo) Barnett; two grandsons: Britt Barnett, St. Simons, Georgia, and David Rife, Westminister, South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Riverside Baptist Church, with Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will friends from 12 noon until service hour on Tuesday at Riverside Baptist Church. The following men will serve as active pallbearers: Buddy Childers, Caleb Kibble, Lamar Sullins, Britt Barnett, David Rife, Barry McCullough, Cary McCullough, and Ed Selman. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Naomi Sunday School Class. The family would like to thank the staff of Winthrop Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street, Rome GA. 30161. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
