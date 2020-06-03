Mrs. Ophelia Jerry Barnes, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Barnes was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 5, 1934, daughter of the late Ernest Dewey Oakes and the late Ollie Elmira Higgins Oakes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Olen Barnes; three daughters, Deborah Luellen, Brenda Blackmon and Janice Churchill; a son, Rev. David L. Barnes; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Barnes; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Mrs. Barnes was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years as a cook for Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Lackey (Harold Heimbach), Villages, FL; two sons, Jerry "Sam" Barnes (Judy), Rome and William David Barnes (Stacie), Rome; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, the funeral service will be private with the Rev. Mike Davenport and the Rev. Micca Gillespie officiating. Interment will be in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Tracy Dowdy officiating. Mrs. Barnes will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, June 5, 2020, from 2pm until 3:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Active pallbearers will be Sam Barnes, Tom Burnett, Brett Williamson, Ben Coheley, Cory Eads, and Jacob Coheley. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Luellen, Robert Blackmon and Terry Snow. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ophelia Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.