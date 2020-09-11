Mrs. Martha Jean Barnes, age 84, of Rome, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Barnes was born in Rome, Georgia on December 12, 1935, daughter of the late Rev. Russell Head and the late Sadie Lanham Head. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Frank Head, Jewell Otting and Joan Lumpkin. Mrs. Barnes worked as a salesclerk for various places but was primarily a loving homemaker that took exceptional care of her family. She was an active member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church where she previously sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was a faithful Pastor's wife for many years serving beside her husband doing the work of the Lord who she loved more than anything else. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dr. Talmadge Eugene Barnes, to whom she was married on March 3, 1954; four sons, Danny Barnes (Dawn), Rome, Tony Barnes (Julie), Rome, Steve Barnes (Kim), Cumming, and Barry Barnes (Regina) Summerville; a daughter, Jennifer Ratliff (Kelvin), Rome; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1pm at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Hayes and Dr. Ralph Jenkins officiating. Private interment was at Floyd Memory Gardens. Grandsons served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or to Sherwood Forest Baptist Church, 1 Goodman Road, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.