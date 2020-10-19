Mr. Edwin Dewey Barnes, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Barnes was born in Rome, Georgia on March 8, 1946, son of the late Rev. Willard Vitrue Barnes and the late Clara Olene Goss Barnes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gail Elaine Kelley Barnes, on May 3, 2006, by a son, Edwin Dewayne Barnes, on August 27, 2017, by a grandson, Justin Dewayne Barnes; by a great grandchild; and by three brothers, Don, Merle and Randy Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War in the 101st Airborne Division and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, he worked as a welder for Rome Tool and Die. Survivors include a daughter, Gail Lanning (Scottie), Cedartown; four grandchildren, John Dustin Barnes, Houston Rutledge, Chantel Rutledge and Selena Barnes; ten great grandchildren; a brother, J. Harvey Barnes; two sisters, Diane Barnes and Gwen Barnes; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Dustin Barnes, Harvey Barnes, Scott Henderson, Mark Bentley, Zach Steele, and Blake Wiley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
