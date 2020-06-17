Mrs. Debra Sue Knowles Barnes, age 63, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Debra was born in Rome, Georgia on July 20, 1956, daughter of the late Bertie Lee Smith Knowles and James Carlton Knowles Sr. Debra was a Special Education teacher with the Floyd County Technical High School for over 20 years. Survivors include her husband, Roger Barnes; daughter, Whitney Culberson (Ashly); sons, Brad Barnes (Metina), and Brent Barnes (Christina); nine grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Lewis (Paul), and Terri Fincher(Michael); brothers, John Knowles (Michelle), and Jimmy Knowles Jr. (Sheila); several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Rev. Tim East officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mrs. Barnes will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until 1:45 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Navigators, 255 West 5th Street, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.