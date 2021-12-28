Surrounded by the family she loved so much, Sylvia Hervey Barham, 84, went peacefully to her Lord on December 21, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Barham was born in Dallas, Texas on May 8, 1937 the daughter of Hubert Calvin and Lois Gable Hervey. She lived in Cincinnati, OH and Shreveport, LA, spending her teen years on a dairy farm in Stonewall, LA. She graduated Louisiana State University in May, 1958 with a BS in Speech and Hearing Pathology. Upon graduation, she married Thomas Jackson Barham of Metairie, LA, becoming a military wife. Sixty-three devoted years of marriage followed. Mrs. Barham served with her husband at numerous locations throughout the U.S., in Thailand, and lastly in Italy, where she worked as the speech therapist at the American school in Vicenza. Her guiding principles were always her Christian Faith and her love of family. She served ably as the head of the family when her husband was stationed unaccompanied overseas. She loved snow skiing in the Alps and the Rockies and jet skiing during summer months. She was a stalwart in Community Theater as an actress and director. As a musician and singer, Mrs. Barham sang with and directed choirs in military chapels and her local home churches wherever she called home. Most of all she was a loving wife to Jack and mother to Brian David Barham (Christie) of Cedar Bluff, AL, Belinda Barham Fitzpatrick (Steve) of Roswell, GA, and Lauren Barham Adams (Joe) of Rome, GA. In addition to her husband and children, Sylvia is survived by her brothers Hubert C. Hervey Jr (Pat), of Stonewall, LA, Donald G. Hervey (Joyce) of Centerville, TX, Richard L. Hervey (Lee) of Rowlett, TX, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle in Rome, GA, where a memorial service will be held in the Chapel, at 2:00 p.m. on January 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD, 20871.
