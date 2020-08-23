Mr. Charles Hugh Bargainnier, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Bargainnier was born in Louisville, GA on March 5, 1927 to Malcoln and Elizabeth Bargainnier. He came to Rome to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Noah Woodward, at the age of fourteen. He attended Rome High for Boys and played football and basketball. The first football game he played in was the first time he had ever seen a game played. Many teammates commented he was really good. He was a veteran of World War II, having served as a radio operator and gunner on planes on board ships in the United States Navy. Before leaving the service, he was offered a football scholarship by his Naval officer, to play for a college in the Midwest. He decided to return to Lindale with his wife, the former Rachel Banister, to work for her father who owned Banister Service Station. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lindale and a wonderful mentor for the youth group he taught. He later moved to First Presbyterian Church of Rome to spend Sunday with his children and grandchildren. After retiring from Banister Service Station and Floyd College, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their sports events and activities or taking them in their motor home throughout the many states. He would brag that he had visited all fifty states in the motor home and several countries. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends as he was truly devoted to them. Charles is survived by his wife of 75 years, Rachel Banister Bargainnier; two daughters, Charla Brewster, and her husband, Bill, of Rome, and Beth Aaron, and her husband, Joe, of Sonoma, CA; two granddaughters, Beth Marek, and her husband, Steve, of El Paso, TX, and Jennifer Helbing, of Bradenton, FL; three great grandchildren, Maddox Helbing, Amelia Helbing, and Olivia Helbing, all of Bradenton, FL; nieces and nephews. Plans for the memorial service have not yet be finalized but will be announced later. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
