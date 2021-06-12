Davis Clifford Barfield age 62 of Dubuque, IA. passed away Friday June 11th in Rome, Ga. A Visitation will be from 4 PM until 6 PMCST (5-7pm EST) Wednesday June 16th at Perry Funeral Home. Survivors include wife Robin Meyer Barfield of Dubuque, IA.; sons, Jason Barfield of Marietta, Ga. and Nick (Sarah) Julson of Menlo, Ga.; daughter, Sarah (Jimmy) Lafferty of Dubuque, IA.; honorary brother, Ric Compton of Armuchee, Ga.; sister, Gaye Barfield of Centre; grandchildren, Scarlet Rogers, Aiden Julson and Meliodas Lafferty; niece, Kasi (David) Danford; nephew, Kyle (Taylor) Barfield; great-niece, Alyssa Danford; great-nephew, Jackson Barfield. Mr. Barfield was a native of Cobb County Ga. and the son of the late Davis and Betty Groover Barfield. Davis was an avid pool player, loved to travel and attended live music with his wife Robin. His granddaughter Scarlett was the apple of his eye and he loved spending time with her more than anything. His time was too short to have that relationship with his grandsons. He will be very missed by all his friends and family in Georgia and Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St Judes Children Hospital. Perry Funeral Home Directing