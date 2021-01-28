Bro. Gary Wendell Banks, age 68, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Bro. Gary was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 13, 1952, son of the late James Carlton Banks and the late Bernice Melba Hall Banks. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and attended Valdosta State University. He worked for a number of years as a purchasing agent for Battey Machinery and Florida Tile. Bro. Gary was a licensed preacher and was a faithful member of Skyline Baptist Church. He had a deep love for Southern Gospel Music which he and his family sang for over 28 years as the Banks Family. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Abrams Banks, to whom he was married on June 15, 1973; two daughters, Stephanie Justice (Jason), Rome, and Angie Chitwood (Rian), Adairsville; three grandchildren, Jordan, Reagan, and Jacob Chitwood; a sister, Denise Nelson (Johnny), Jacksonville, FL; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Abrams (Mary), Rome, and Randy Abrams, Macon; five nieces. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3pm at Skyline Baptist Church with Bro. John Dorsey and Bro. Jason Justice officiating. Interment will follow in Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jason Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends at Skyline Baptist Church on Sunday from 1pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Chuck Cowart, Jared Bunch, Hayden Bunch, Michael Holder, Jason Chambers, and John Dorsey, Jr. Honorary: Bobby Baker, Wayne Cantrell, Mike Bunch, Jay Halbrooks, Wayne Kines, Jason Justice, Rian Chitwood, Ricky Cook. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
