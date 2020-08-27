Mrs. Helen Virginia Baldwin, age 88, of Aragon, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Baldwin was born in Rome, Georgia on October 22, 1931, daughter of the late Hudon Barron and the late Virginia Ruby Lee Barlow Barron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ward Baldwin, by a son, Stevie Baldwin, and by two brothers, Don Barron and James "Pete" Barron. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Baldwin worked for 24 years at Arrow Shirt Company. She was a faithful member of Silver Creek Church of God. Survivors include her children, Ben Baldwin, Aragon, Ginger Cochran (Todd), Aragon, Paul Baldwin (Angela), Rome, Ronnie Baldwin, Forney, AL, and Ann Bevil, Leesburg, AL; a granddaughter, Jill Baldwin (Michael); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 3pm at Silver Creek Church of God with the Rev. Michael Edwards officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested by the family. Interment will follow in Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Baldwin will lie in state at Silver Creek Church of God on Monday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested by the family. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Monday at 2:30pm and include: Ben Baldwin, Paul Baldwin, Ronnie Baldwin, Todd Cochran, Michael Hewitt, Michael Barron and Russell Wright. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.