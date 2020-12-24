Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Baldridge, age 73, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, December 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born August 27, 1947 in Jasper, Georgia, a son of the late Gilbert and Nealey Frances Elliott Baldridge. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jordan Luke Baldridge and brothers, Jimmy Baldridge, Lamar Baldridge and Gilbert "Junior" Baldridge, Jr. Bob was a 1965 graduate of Valley Point High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of officer candidate school, obtaining the rank of Captain. He earned his Masters of Nursing degree from Andrews College. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Chemistry at Berry College with high honors. He was a Family Nurse Practitioner at Gordon Hospital for many years in the Emergency Department. He loved serving the people in his community. He is survived by his loving wife, Elice Redden Baldridge of the residence; son, Robert Lee "Robbie" Baldridge, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Phillip George all of Calhoun, GA, Nealey and Christopher Reed of Rome, GA, Shellise Lively and Emily Shelton both of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Elijah Baldridge, Jordan Baldridge, Samantha and Weston Walraven, Jessie and Gabby George, Savannah and Abby George, Jaxon George, Walker Reed, Adrian Lively, Aaron Lively, Autumn Livley, Cheyanne Lively, Jared Shelton and Ethan Shelton; great-granddaughter, Carter Walraven; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Jerry Cone of Perry, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Kim Baldridge of Chatsworth, GA, Ann Baldridge of Eton, GA; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Baldridge, Sr., will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Paul Gay and officiating Phillip George. He will be laid rest with his son at Crane Eater Cemetery. Grandson's will be honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. Saturday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Ponders Funeral Home - Calhoun
Dec 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 26, 2020
2:00PM
Ponders Funeral Home - Calhoun
