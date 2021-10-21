Mr. William Franklin "Skipper" Baker, age 73, of Lindale, GA, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Baker was born in Rome, GA on October 27, 1947, son of the late Paul Edward Baker, Sr., and the late Myrtle Frances Fricks Baker. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Paul Edward Baker, III. He attended Pepperell Schools in Lindale. Mr. Baker was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded two Purple Hearts for his injuries. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an operator with I. B. E. W. Local #84 at Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Euharlee. Survivors include his brother, Paul E. Baker, Jr., Lindale; a niece, Christina Messer (Justin), Rome; a stepdaughter, Amanda Gilbert, Rome; great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11am at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
