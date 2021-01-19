Mr. Charles Allen Baker, Sr., age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, in a local health care facility. Mr. Baker was born in Rome, GA on January 8, 1929, son of the late John Daniel Baker and the late Evie Ashmore Baker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell White Baker, and by a son, Charles Allen Baker, Jr., and by 3 sisters, Faye Baker, Geneva Dempsey, and Jackie McCoy. Mr. Baker was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served at the end of World War II. Prior to his retirement, he with his son, Allen, owned and operated Riverside Shoe Shop in Central Plaza for 60 years. Mr. Baker was an avid Ham radio enthusiast. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome and North Broad Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Charlene Baker Payne (John), Douglasville, GA; 2 grandchildren, John Walter Payne, Jr. (Heather), Scottdale, GA, and Jennifer Payne Henry (Michael), Ohatchee, AL; 4 great grandchildren, Jacob Henry, Mady Henry Agee (Sam), Carly Henry, and Jesse Henry; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Baker will be cremated. Memorials may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at nmcrs.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
