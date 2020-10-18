Ms. Barbara Joan Baggett Baker, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday evening, October 17, 2020, in a local health care facility. Ms. Baker was born in Chattooga County, GA on March 27, 1942, daughter of the late John and Bessie Josephine Rosser Baggett. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Kyzar, and by a brother, Ed Baggett. After spending many years in the textile industry, Ms. Baker retired from Kellogg's here in Rome following several years of employment. She was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her 2 sons, Todd Baker (Jill), Silver Creek, and Tim Baker (Sharon), Cave Spring; 5 grandchildren, Mackenzie Tolbert (Randy), Anna Walsh (Jade), Dusty Baker, Nicole Popham (Kyle), and Colton Baker; 4 great grandchildren, Knox Popham, Klara Beth Popham, Tripp Tolbert, and Madeline James Walsh; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Cargle and the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 2:30pm and include: Jade Walsh, Randy Tolbert, Dusty Baker, Colton Baker, Kyle Popham, Clint Turner, and Josh Turner. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
