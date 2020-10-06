Mr. Benny Wilson Baird, age 87 of Shannon passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living. Mr Baird was born February 28, 1933 in Porterdale Georgia a Son of the late Wilson Grice Baird and Julia Combs Baird. He was preceded in death by a Brother, Bobby O. Baird, Sister Billie Boyd, a Daughter Julia Elizabeth Dooley and a Granddaughter Beverly McLain Baird. He was retired from Burlington Industries where he worked in the maintenance shop. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean War. He was Past Master of Shannon Lodge #100 F. & A.M. He was also a member of Rome Shrine Club and Past President of Rome Red Devils. He was a Clown and loved to entertain children and show off he skills making everything with balloons. He loved playing and watching golf. Survivors include Sons, Mitchell Baird, his wife Robin, Calhoun GA. Michael Baird, Rome and daughter Susan Spiva, Calhoun Ga. 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. A private service was held Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with graveside services following at Oaknoll Memorial Garden, with Mike Wheeler officiating. Shannon Masonic Lodge #100 F&AM had Masonic graveside rites. Parnick Jennings's Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
