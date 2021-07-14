Martin Bailey, 58, of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully at an area hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Proceeded in death by his grandparents Guy and Bessie Bailey (Rome, GA) and DC and Lydia Moore (Ardmore, AL) his father Terry Bailey (Rome, GA) and a sister, Lisa Bailey (Rome, GA) Born in Rome, Georgia, January 13, 1963, Martin David Bailey, son of Terry and Doris Bailey. Mr. Bailey lived the majority of his life in Rome and the surrounding area. Mr. Bailey served in the US Army, stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, White Sands, NM, and Savannah, GA. After leaving the Army, Mr. Bailey returned to the Rome area, Where he worked as a wrecker driver and as a dump truck operator for several trucking companies, prior to becoming disabled. Mr Bailey is survived by his mother, Doris Bailey, (Rome, GA) his sister, Brenda Bailey Rouse, (Acworth, GA) two nephews, Joshua Payton, (Acworth, Ga) Nicholas Rouse (Acworth, GA) and a niece, Kalee Rouse (Acworth, GA) Mr. Bailey enjoyed being outdoors, fishing being one of his favorite past times, he also enjoyed NASCAR, and motorcycles. He was a member at South Broad Baptist Church, Rome. Mr. Bailey had no children of his own but took great pride in his nephews and niece and loved them dearly. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Rome Georgia, Friday, July 16th from 6-8pm Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd on Saturday, July 17th at 1pm - the family will receive friends from 12-1 Interment to follow at Eastview Cemetery in North Rome. Flowers are appreciated or a donation can be made to CURE Childhood Cancer - a charity that supported his niece during her battle with Ewings Sarcoma. curechildhoodcancer.org Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
