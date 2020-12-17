Mr. Herschel Bailey, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in a local health care facility. Mr. Bailey was born in Armuchee, GA on February 23, 1930, son of the late G. L. Bailey and the late Mary Willis Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Christine "Chris" Elrod Bailey, by a sister, Dot Lovell, and by his twin brother, Herbert Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for several years. He was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church after having been a long-time member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his daughter, Mary Grace Bailey, Rome; his son, Jimmy Bailey (Sandra), Greer, SC; 4 grandchildren, Scott Bailey, Duluth, GA, James Williams (Shannon), Simpsonville, SC, Chad Williams (Jessica), Campobellow, SC, and Dawn Godfrey (Ray), Easley, SC; 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ruth Pitts, Moultrie, GA; his special friend and caregiver, Chris Brooks, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating and his son, Jimmy Bailey, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
