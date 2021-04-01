Mr. Barry Edward Bagwell, age 62, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Bagwell was born in Floyd County, GA on November 16, 1958, son of the late Raymond Eugene Bagwell and the late Lois Faye Harris Green. He was a self-employed mechanic and attended Sunny Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include 2 daughters, Marie Bagwell, Rome, and Nichole Hunt, Rockmart; 4 sons, Carl Edward Bagwell, Raymond Duane Bagwell, and his fiancee, Emily Edwards, Elvis Trevayne Bagwell (Britni), and Blaine Tucker, all of Rome; a sister, Connie Chandler (Jimmy), Rome; the mothers of his children, Alice Banks, Adairsville, Linda Tucker, Cartersville, and Angela Bannister, Rockmart; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; nieces and nephews The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
