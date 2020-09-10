Mrs. Arva Marie Busby Backers, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Backers was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 23, 1940, daughter of the late Horace A. Busby and the late Ruby Nails Busby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne Backers, by a sister, Florence Clouatre, and by four brothers, Chaney Busby, Marvin Busby, Lee Busby and Carl Sisson. She was a member of Silver Creek Church of God. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Backers worked for Engineered Fabrics in Rockmart. Survivors include two daughters, Annette Hannah, Rome, and Darlene Boatner, Lindale; two sons, Henry Edward Terry, Buchanan, and Glenn Evan Terry, Rome; a sister, Jewel Smith, Lindale; a brother, Thornie Busby, Silver Creek; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3pm at Silver Creek Church of God, 5834 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, GA 30173, with the Rev. Aaron Slomovitz and the Rev. Michael Edwards officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Blake Terry officiating. Mrs. Backers will lie in state at Silver Creek Church of God on Sunday from 2pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Caleb Boatner, Kevin Boatner, Kyle Ashley, Jordan Ashley, Austin Loveless, Dakota Moss and Danny Busby. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
