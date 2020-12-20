Rev. James "Jim" Leon Babb, Jr., age 76, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Babb was born in DeKalb County, Alabama on September 10, 1944, son of the late James Leon Babb, Sr. and the late Sarah Agnes Reece Babb. He was retired from TVA as a Pipefitter and was a member of the Morning View Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nona Olivia Owens Babb, who passed away on October 5, 2001, and by a sister, Ann Perea. Rev. Babb was a God-fearing man, who loved his family and loved sharing the Gospel with the homeless and less fortunate. Some have said that their lives were changed after he shared the Gospel with them and gave them food and clothing. Survivors include his wife, Dollie Ann Bowling Babb, to whom he was married on, October 6, 2006; a daughter, Jamie Lee Babb Turner, Coosa; 2 sons, James Webster Babb and Mark Anthony Babb, both of Kingston; 3 sisters, Brenda Carter, Scottsboro, AL, Carrie Wynette Harper, MI, and Emily Rachel Brooks, Rome; 3 grandchildren, Brooklyn Nicole Babb, Olivia Lee Owenby and Sequoia Turner; 3 stepchildren, Bob Chandler, Atlanta, David Chandler, Jr. (Tonya), Decatur, AL, and Craig Chandler (Jennifer), Cumming; 9 step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Scott Lambert, the Rev. Earl Vaughn and the Rev. Fankie Madrie will officiate. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 2:30pm on Tuesday and include: Wayne Benson, James Minter, Bob Chandler, David Chandler, Jr., and Craig Chandler. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements