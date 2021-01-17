Danny Ayers 54, returned to his heavenly home on 1/13/21 after a valiant battle with a short illness. His devotion to family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Danny was born and raised in Rome GA. He attended Armuchee High School and graduated class of 85. Danny then joined the Army as an Admin Specialist where he received the Army Achievement Medal. After separating, Danny decided he was not ready for civilian life so he rejoined as a Chef. At this time he was stationed in Germany and this laid the seed for his lifelong love of all things German. Danny left the Army a 2nd time in 1992 and then acted on his love of dogs. Danny would travel all over the Southeast to show at AKC Championships. His beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier won many medals and this was a constant source of pride. In 2009 Danny was given an English Bulldog. Daisy would be the the love of his life and would never leave his side. In 1997 Danny met Larry Elliott. They became lifelong roommates and best friends. Danny followed Larry to Washington DC, Frederick and finally Fort Lauderdale. Danny would devote his time to being a home maker and to looking after their many pets. Danny is survived by his father James, brothers David, Doug, Terry, Stanley, nephews Spencer and Cody. Danny's mother Betty and brother Dennis are deceased and Danny will be joining them in the Lord's arms. Danny will be buried at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth on 1/28/21 at 1:30pm.
