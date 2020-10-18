Mr. Brad "Jody" Aycock, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Aycock was born in Rome, Georgia on June 11, 1929, son of the late Homer Lee Aycock and the late Mary Josephine Watts Aycock. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Mr. Aycock worked for Georgia Kraft as a millwright for 34 years. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Betty Edwards Aycock, to whom he was married on December 19, 1952; three sons, David Aycock (Liz), Bonnaire, GA, Roger Aycock (Helen), Marietta, and Norman Aycock (Rhonda), Euharlee; a daughter, Susan Reeder (Sam), Armuchee; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:30am at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Frank Terpening will officiate, and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 10 until 11am. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at the visitation and graveside service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
