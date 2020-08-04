Mrs. Martina Castro Atkins, age 81 of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Atkins was born in Mountain View, Hawaii on October 20, 1938, daughter of the late Pedro Castro and the late Irene Talon Castro. She was a graduate of the Hilo High School and prior to her retirement, she was employed in retail sales. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Atkins, to whom she was married on September 17, 1960; 4 daughters, Terry Atkins, Rome, Denise Locklear, Silver Creek, Donna Atkins, Rome, and Sarah Beam (David), Rome; 2 sons, Troy Atkins, Rome and Glenn Atkins, Rome; 2 sisters, Marguerita DeCurtis, Champaign, IL and Carmina Otomo, Hilo, Hawaii; 2 brothers, Clemente Castro, Honolulu, Hawaii and Fernando Castro, Kaneohe, Hawaii; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1pm until time for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements
