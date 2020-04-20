Bobby Gordon Atkins, age 80 of Rome passed away at his residence. Bobby was born June 30, 1939 in Floyd County a son of the late John L. Atkins, and Susie Able Atkins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan Bohannon, and great granddaughter Raegan Elizabeth Bohannon. Survivors include, grandsons, Bradly (Kayla) Bohannon, Alex Bohannon, mother of their daughter, Blanche Thornton Orr. In keeping in accordance with state and federal guidelines concerning the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be private. Rev. David Thornton, will officiate. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Atkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.