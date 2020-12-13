Mrs. Shirley Marie Reynolds Ashworth, age 57, of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Ashworth was born in Floyd County, GA, on December 14, 1962, daughter of Ms. Henrietta Pyles Reynolds and the late Lonnie Junior Reynolds. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Reynolds, Sr. Mrs. Ashworth was a graduate of Model High School. She worked as a creeler at Mohawk Industries for many years. Mrs. Ashworth was a member of Lakeview Pentecostal Church. Survivors include her loving husband, Dewey Ashworth, Adairsville, to whom she was married on February 22, 1990; 2 daughters, Lisa McCain (Donald), Rome, and Cheryl Cooper (Scotty), Rome; 5 grandchildren, Keeli Pilcher, Cartersville, Katie Loveless, Rome, Pacie Cooper, Rome, Kyle Peek, Rome, and Logan Cooper, Rome; her mother, Henrietta Reynolds, Adairsville; brother, Lamar Reynolds, Calhoun; nephew, Steve Reynolds Jr., Rome; various other nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2pm at her church, Lakeview Pentecostal Church, Plainville, with the Rev. Matthew Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery, Plainville. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Lakeview Pentecostal Church on Thursday by 1:30pm and include: Jamie Reynolds, Kenneth Reynolds, Barry Ashworth, Richard Loveless, and Michael Loveless. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.