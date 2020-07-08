Mrs. Susan Elaine Ashley, age 57, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Ashley was born in Rome, GA on June 15, 1963, daughter of the late Addie Laura Powell Gilreath and John Ronnie Gilreath. She was of the Pentecostal faith and prior to her retirement, she was employed by Sara Lee Bakery. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Travis Leon Ashley, by a sister, Cynthia Harris, by her step-mother, Helen Gilreath, and by her step-father, Roy Roberson. Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Fuller (John), Rome; a son, Brandon Pilcher (Andrea), Rome; her father, John Ronnie Gilreath, Rome; 5 grandchildren, Brittany Roberts, Hynslei Fuller, Cayden Fuller, Boyd Pilcher, and Elizabeth Pilcher; her sisters, Angelia Gilreath, Stephanie Mantooth, Karen Mason, and Diane White; her brothers, Anthony Gilreath and Timmy Odum; several step-children and several step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Johnny Prater will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ashley will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until time for the service with social distancing guidelines being followed. All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 12:30pm on Monday. Active: Al Powell, Timmy Odum, Dustin Young, Michael Mantooth, Gerald Stone and Kenny Stone; Honorary: Anthony Gilreath and Norman Pilcher. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
