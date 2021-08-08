Kenneth Ray "Kenny" Armstrong, age 59, of Shannon, passed away on Sunday, august 8, 2021, at his residence. Kenny was born in Rome, Georgia on July 18, 1962, son of Jewel Virginia Mills Armstrong and the late Charles Amos Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Armstrong. Kenny was a member of Doyle Road Baptist Church. He worked as a Security Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Kenny was a Mason and was a gifted woodworker and artist. Survivors include his wife, Eva Collins Armstrong, to whom he was married on June 3, 2014; a son, Jeremy Lamar Armstrong (Theresa); a granddaughter, Ravyn Skyy Armstrong; a stepdaughter, Alicia Gibson; his mother, Jewel Armstrong; four siblings, Kathy Tucker, Charley Armstrong, Wayne Armstrong, and Brenda Jones; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Chaplain Billy Murdock and the Rev. Scotty Rampley officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.