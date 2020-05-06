Leo Arthur Armal, age 74 of Cedartown, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born September 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, son to the late Albert Armal and Gloria L. Woods. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by a daughter, Anna Sanderson of Everett, Washington; three grandchildren, Haley, Emma and Jacob Sanderson all of Everett, Washington; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Richard Downer, Joan and Richard Hayden, and Pamela Limon; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Limon and Jesse D. and Julie Limon; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside service will be conducted Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Carrollton City Cemetery with Min. Stephen Doss officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the Shadow Riders America. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
Service information
