Rebecca Brooke Anthony, age 37, of Kearney, MO, formerly of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Rebecca was born in Rome on December 17, 1982, daughter of Izaak W. Anthony and the late Florence Brooks Anthony. She was a 2010 graduate of Rome High School and received her Master's Degree in Polymer and Fiber Engineering from Auburn University. Rebecca loved being outdoors, all animals and was the proud owner of several cats and dogs. Rebecca is survived by a son, Adam Selman; the father of her son, Richard Selman; father Izaak Anthony; sister, Rachel Turner; niece, Vivienne Blake Turner; uncles, Ron Anthony and Mark Anthony; cousins, Sydney Anthony, Laney Anthony, Kelsi Anthony. Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Anthony on April 23rd of this year. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family was not able to have a Celebration of Life for her. Therefore, Rebecca and her mother's Celebration will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Honorable Judge Jack Niedrach officiating. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rebecca Brooke Anthony.
+1
Service information
Nov 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.