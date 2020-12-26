Nancy Wilhoit Anderson entered heaven on Christmas Eve 2020. Nancy was the beloved mother of Ashley Barber and the wife of John Anderson. Nancy grew up in Shannon, GA, attended Model High School and the University of Georgia. She was a 1984 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist for over 30 years. Nancy is survived by her husband, John Anderson, a daughter, Ashley (Elias) Barber, a twin brother, Danny (Donna) Wilhoit, a sister, Ann (Don) Bratcher and a nephew, Brandon Wilhoit. She also is survived by a cousins, Robin, Mark, Adam, and Andrew (Elizabeth) Mutz. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and June Wilhoit, maternal grandparents, Jennings and Emma Smith, and paternal grandparents, John and Martha Wilhoit. Nancy was a strong Christian, loving mother and wife, and most recently attended NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, GA. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs and cheered for them throughout her life. She loved travel and her two dogs, Chaco and Junie B. Pall bearers are Elias Barber, Ronnie Barber, Don Bratcher, Danny Wilhoit, Brandon Wilhoit, and Mark Mutz. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Robin Mutz officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.