Mrs. Edith Marie Ely Alred, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in a local assisted living facility, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Alred was born in Rome, GA on November 10, 1938, daughter of the late Lonnie and Ruth Bailey Ely. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Marie Alred Smith, by a sister, Odell Hann, and by a brother, Eugene Ely. She attended Model and Rome High School and Coosa Valley Technical Institute. A Certified Professional Secretary, Mrs. Alred retired as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of the Rome City School System following 30 years of employment. She was a member of Fifth Avenue (Providence) Baptist Church. Edith loved God, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as her church family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Melvin Thomas Alred, to whom she was married on October 5, 1963; a daughter, Annette Drennon, Silver Creek; a son, Kelly Alred, Rome; 2 sisters, Roberta Cabe (Cleaston), Rome, and Lula Belle Prueter, Marine City, Michigan; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a special niece, Linda Streetman, Rome, and other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Bobby Boswell and the Rev. Brent Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation and the service. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 2:30pm and include: Christopher Alred, Zach Cook, Ryan Doolittle, Jonathan Cook, David Compton, and Jeff Cabe. The family extends a special "Thank you" to the staff of caregivers at Winthrop Memory Care and Heyman Hospice Care at Floyd. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
